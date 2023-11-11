Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Short Interest Update

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, an increase of 495.5% from the October 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,498. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Get Lucy Scientific Discovery alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSDI. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery during the first quarter worth about $294,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery by 98.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 38,639 shares during the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.