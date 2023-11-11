LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 979.2% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on LZG International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
LZG International Company Profile
LZG International, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company offers AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow. Its technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable, and easy to integrate AI solutions.
