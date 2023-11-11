LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 979.2% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on LZG International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

LZG International stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27. LZG International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

LZG International, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company offers AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow. Its technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable, and easy to integrate AI solutions.

