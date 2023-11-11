Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Short Interest Up 620.4% in October

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 620.4% from the October 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mangoceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mangoceuticals stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.16% of Mangoceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mangoceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MGRX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 55,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,465. Mangoceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals ( NASDAQ:MGRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,472.66% and a negative return on equity of 332.08%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Mangoceuticals, Inc focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

