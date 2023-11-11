MAP Protocol (MAP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $63.17 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $63.17 million and approximately $275,629.32 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.