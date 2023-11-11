MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.00 million-$420.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.76 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $344.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at $44,171,140.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

