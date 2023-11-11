Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $0.0599 on Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $56.93 million and $6.19 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

