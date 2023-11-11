Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 35,011,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,048,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPW

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.