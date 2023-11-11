Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of MHGU stock remained flat at $19.48 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Meritage Hospitality Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 million, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.12.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $176.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Hospitality Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Hospitality Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

