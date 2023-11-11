Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 18.1% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Metahero has a market cap of $29.93 million and $801,686.31 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003708 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005267 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014045 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

