Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MXE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

