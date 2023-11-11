Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 28,265 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $122,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 75,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.60. 2,381,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.32. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.