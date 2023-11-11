Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $156.53 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $156,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.02 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

