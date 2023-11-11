Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $156.53 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAFree Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $156,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.02 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.