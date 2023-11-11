Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,600 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $37,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $10.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.51. 4,084,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,975. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.20, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

