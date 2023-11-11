Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 18,100 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $36,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.9 %

CP traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,277,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

