Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the October 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,051. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.89.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
