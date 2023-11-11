Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the October 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,051. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.