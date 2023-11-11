Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Down 60.4% in October

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Montage Gold Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of MAUTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,904. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.
Montage Gold Company Profile
