Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Down 60.4% in October

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Montage Gold Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MAUTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,904. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

