Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in October

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 1.2 %

MURGY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

