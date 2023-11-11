Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Up 571.6% in October

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, an increase of 571.6% from the October 15th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 40,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.87. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

