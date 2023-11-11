Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 8.5% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $489.89 million and approximately $33.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.10 or 0.05578250 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07246324 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $51,380,429.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

