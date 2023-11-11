OMG Network Market Capitalization Reaches $93.95 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001809 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 9% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $93.95 million and $40.02 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00044561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

