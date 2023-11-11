Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:MUEL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Paul Mueller has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

