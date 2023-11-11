Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $472.33 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 472,533,274 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.