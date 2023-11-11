PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $519.96 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,917.40 or 0.05194775 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001116 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 238,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars.
