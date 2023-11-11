PayPal USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $159.02 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99954444 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,492,651.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

