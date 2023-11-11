Prom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.97 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Prom has a market capitalization of $81.17 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.45 or 0.00012050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,922.23 or 1.00026778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011361 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001739 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.45032079 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,142,551.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.