Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.56

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00012289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $83.23 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,114.05 or 1.00005544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001729 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.45032079 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,142,551.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

