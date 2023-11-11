Proton Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $19.36 million and $1.15 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 23,468,973,483 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.