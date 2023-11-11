ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 77.2% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 77.2% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $1,242.77 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00204294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011003 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014717 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

