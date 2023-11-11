Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of down 7-9% yr/yr to ~$991 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.37-$1.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

