Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,425 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Public Storage worth $105,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $244.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

