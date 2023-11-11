Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes $251,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

ROP traded up $7.41 on Friday, reaching $517.15. 534,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,271. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.34. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $518.60.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

