RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

