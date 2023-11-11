Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 17,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. 51,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,433. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.8331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a yield of 12.56%. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 66.93%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

