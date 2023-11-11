Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 17,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. 51,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,433. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.
Sampo Oyj Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAXPY
About Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sampo Oyj
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.