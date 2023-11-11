Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 390.9% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santos Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SSLZY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 230,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,483. Santos has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Santos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

