Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SOAGY traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOAGY shares. Barclays started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

