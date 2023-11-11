Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of Scor stock remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Friday. 2,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

