Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.20%.
Scor Stock Performance
Shares of Scor stock remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Friday. 2,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.35.
Scor Company Profile
