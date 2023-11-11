Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 4,012.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,333. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.