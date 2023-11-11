Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties makes up about 4.9% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 1,048,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 191.41%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.