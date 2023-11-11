Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,394,000 after buying an additional 185,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $128.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $135.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.