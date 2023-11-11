Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,329 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 712,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,850. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.