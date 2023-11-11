Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Drops By 72.3%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the October 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSQR remained flat at $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 124,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,337. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.23.

BSQUARE ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

