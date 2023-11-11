Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Increases By 225.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 225.8% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.2 %

CHSCN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.09. 5,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,234. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

