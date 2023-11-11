Short Interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Decreases By 60.1%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the October 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Down 11.3 %

CNXA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 295,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,179. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative return on equity of 198.09% and a negative net margin of 716.02%.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

