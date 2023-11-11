Short Interest in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Declines By 93.1%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DEMZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Democratic Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

Receive News & Ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.