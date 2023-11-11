Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Expands By 1,004.8%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 1,004.8% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EDUC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 213,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,030. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

About Educational Development

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.