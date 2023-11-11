Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Expands By 76.6%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CLWT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

