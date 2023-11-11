Short Interest in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Expands By 919.4%

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 919.4% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FTGS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0234 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

