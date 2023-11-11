Short Interest in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Expands By 919.4%

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 919.4% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ FTGS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0234 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
