Short Interest in FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Rises By 650.0%

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FRMO Price Performance

FRMO stock remained flat at $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. FRMO has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

FRMO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.