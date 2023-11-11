Short Interest in FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Rises By 650.0%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FRMO Price Performance
FRMO stock remained flat at $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. FRMO has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75.
FRMO Company Profile
