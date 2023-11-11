Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Expands By 121.4%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fujitsu Price Performance

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $26.07. 71,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

