Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 61.3%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the October 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Indiva Stock Performance
NDVAF stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Indiva has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Indiva Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Indiva
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.