Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 61.3%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the October 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Indiva Stock Performance

NDVAF stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Indiva has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

